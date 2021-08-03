Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $217.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.79 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADUS traded up $7.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,617. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 43.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.69. Addus HomeCare has a one year low of $80.32 and a one year high of $129.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.