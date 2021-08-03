Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ADDUS HOMECARE is a comprehensive provider of a broad range of social and medical services in the home. The company’s services include personal care and assistance with activities of daily living, skilled nursing and rehabilitative therapies, and adult day care. Its consumers are individuals with special needs who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill and disabled. Its payor clients include federal, state and local governmental agencies, the Veterans Health Administration, commercial insurers and private individuals. Addus operates its business through two divisions, home & community services and home health services. The home & community services are social, or non-medical, in nature and include assistance with bathing, grooming, dressing, personal hygiene and medication reminders, and other activities of daily living whereas the home health services are medical in nature and include physical, occupational and speech therapy, as well as skilled nursing. “

Shares of NASDAQ:ADUS traded up $9.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.84. 10,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. Addus HomeCare has a 52-week low of $80.32 and a 52-week high of $129.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.69.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $217.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.79 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Research analysts expect that Addus HomeCare will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

