adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Hits New 52-Week High at $193.02

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $193.02 and last traded at $193.01, with a volume of 55365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $188.16.

ADDYY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. HSBC upgraded adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded adidas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. adidas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $182.75. The company has a market cap of $75.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.50. adidas had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that adidas AG will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $1.7749 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. adidas’s payout ratio is presently 105.69%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADDYY. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in adidas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its stake in adidas by 11.7% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 11,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its stake in adidas by 20.9% in the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in adidas by 1.8% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in adidas in the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

