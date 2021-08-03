Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Hits New 12-Month High at $4.82

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$4.82 and last traded at C$4.81, with a volume of 523060 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Advantage Energy to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their price target on Advantage Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$4.00 price target on shares of Advantage Energy in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.50 price target on shares of Advantage Energy in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Advantage Energy from C$5.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Advantage Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.55.

The firm has a market cap of C$921.70 million and a P/E ratio of 80.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$4.55.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.02). Equities analysts expect that Advantage Energy Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advantage Energy news, Senior Officer Donald Craig Blackwood sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.94, for a total value of C$247,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 789,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,898,623.30. Also, Senior Officer Andy Mah sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.92, for a total value of C$369,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,310,624 shares in the company, valued at C$6,448,270.08. Insiders have sold 200,000 shares of company stock worth $985,000 over the last 90 days.

About Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV)

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

