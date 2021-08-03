Advisor Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Cimarex Energy by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 839,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,474,000 after purchasing an additional 119,344 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Cimarex Energy by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,344 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cimarex Energy by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,956,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $591,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,492 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,935 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,140,000. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $88.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Cimarex Energy from $95.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James downgraded Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cimarex Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.91.

NYSE:XEC opened at $65.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of -6.06, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.96. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $22.39 and a 12 month high of $76.39.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 60.34% and a positive return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $679.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.70%.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

