Advisor Partners LLC Buys New Stake in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,518 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in PDC Energy by 142.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 925 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 1,520.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the first quarter worth about $49,000.

In other news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total transaction of $94,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,149,023.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $233,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 225,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,513,837.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,298 shares of company stock valued at $631,102. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PDCE opened at $38.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 3.42. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $49.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.77.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $286.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.93 million. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 30.91% and a positive return on equity of 14.11%. On average, equities analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 23.65%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Monday, April 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on PDC Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.64.

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

