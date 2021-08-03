Advisor Partners LLC Has $326,000 Stock Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Advisor Partners LLC decreased its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 36.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,432 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1,485.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 6,487.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WRB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. W. R. Berkley presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.25.

Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $72.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1 year low of $58.84 and a 1 year high of $82.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.42.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.41%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

