Advisor Partners LLC Has $355,000 Stock Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 47.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Etsy by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in Etsy by 214.3% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.44, for a total value of $113,345.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,049.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.40, for a total value of $194,436.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,492 shares of company stock valued at $7,274,278. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETSY opened at $188.89 on Tuesday. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.06 and a 12-month high of $251.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $183.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a PE ratio of 53.51, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.57.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.44% and a net margin of 23.46%. The business had revenue of $550.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.56 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ETSY. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Etsy from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Etsy in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Etsy from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Etsy from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.52.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

