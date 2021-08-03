Advisor Partners LLC Raises Holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,615 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in LHC Group by 17.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,654 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in LHC Group by 13.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,946 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,596,000 after acquiring an additional 13,573 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in LHC Group by 54.8% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435 shares in the last quarter. Rinet Co LLC acquired a new position in LHC Group during the first quarter worth $5,356,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in LHC Group by 71.7% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 4,729 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald T. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.62, for a total value of $1,008,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,242,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $212.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $203.60. LHC Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.01 and a 52 week high of $236.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 38.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.41.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $524.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.92 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 5.99%. On average, equities research analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Benchmark upped their price target on LHC Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.00.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

