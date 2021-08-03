Advisor Partners LLC Sells 5,635 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Advisor Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,022 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 5,635 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 187.5% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,344 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,055 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 27,334 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SCP Investment LP increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 28,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. 45.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KGC stock opened at $6.50 on Tuesday. Kinross Gold Co. has a twelve month low of $5.98 and a twelve month high of $10.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.97%. Analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.79%.

KGC has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Kinross Gold from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Kinross Gold from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet cut Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, CIBC cut Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.25 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Kinross Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.71.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

