Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 3,763 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 59.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT opened at $131.86 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.70. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.92 and a fifty-two week high of $134.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.