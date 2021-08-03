Advisory Services Network LLC Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 500.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $49,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 51.8% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 26.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period.

Shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $43.94 on Tuesday. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $29.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.58.

