Advisory Services Network LLC Has $1.41 Million Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 2.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. First Command Bank bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DTE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.71.

DTE Energy stock opened at $117.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.51. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $91.38 and a 12-month high of $121.19. The company has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.63.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 9.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

