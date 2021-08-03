Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 86 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 141.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Anthem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total transaction of $18,340,271.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,095 shares in the company, valued at $23,730,914.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total transaction of $520,610.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,766,065.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,060 shares of company stock valued at $19,376,233 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ANTM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Anthem from $399.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Anthem in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Anthem from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $415.67.

NYSE:ANTM opened at $390.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $386.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.10 and a 12 month high of $406.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

