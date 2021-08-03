Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Cheuvreux

Cheuvreux cut shares of Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AEOXF. Citigroup downgraded shares of Aeroports de Paris from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Aeroports de Paris from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, downgraded shares of Aeroports de Paris from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aeroports de Paris presently has a consensus rating of Sell.

Get Aeroports de Paris alerts:

Shares of Aeroports de Paris stock opened at $125.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.91. Aeroports de Paris has a 12-month low of $95.00 and a 12-month high of $154.50.

Aeroports de Paris SA designs, develops, and operates airports worldwide. It owns and operates Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly, and Paris-Le Bourget airports; and manages and operates approximately 20 airports worldwide. The company also provides design and engineering solutions to airports. Aeroports de Paris SA was incorporated in 1945 and is based in Tremblay-en-France, France.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Aeroports de Paris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeroports de Paris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.