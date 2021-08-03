Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 5th

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the asset manager on Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th.

Affiliated Managers Group has decreased its dividend payment by 56.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

NYSE AMG opened at $159.87 on Tuesday. Affiliated Managers Group has a one year low of $62.19 and a one year high of $180.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.30. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.36.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.18. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 20.31%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group will post 16.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMG. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. raised their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 target price (up previously from $213.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, upped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.00.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Dwight D. Churchill purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $160.89 per share, with a total value of $160,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

See Also: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.