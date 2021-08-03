Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 9.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 220,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,612 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $32,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter valued at $40,790,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 184.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 376,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,136,000 after acquiring an additional 244,373 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 360.2% during the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 160,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,897,000 after buying an additional 125,511 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 242,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,073,000 after buying an additional 85,661 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 687.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,103 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,859,000 after buying an additional 76,035 shares during the period.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Dwight D. Churchill bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $160.89 per share, for a total transaction of $160,890.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AMG opened at $159.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $162.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.36. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.19 and a twelve month high of $180.97.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.18. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 20.31%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 16.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMG shares. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. boosted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. boosted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 target price (up from $213.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Affiliated Managers Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

