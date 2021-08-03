AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 23.4% from the June 30th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ASGLY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AGC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of AGC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

OTCMKTS ASGLY opened at $9.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.04. AGC has a twelve month low of $5.43 and a twelve month high of $9.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.83.

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.14. AGC had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that AGC will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGC Company Profile

AGC Inc manufactures and sells glass, electronics, chemicals, and ceramics worldwide. The company offers architectural glass products, including laminated, insulating, wired, solar control, toughened, decorative, sound insulation, float and patterned, and industrial glasses; structural glazing systems; and automotive glass, such as laminated, tempered, and privacy glasses, as well as integrated glass antennas, patterned glazing products, and module assembly windows.

