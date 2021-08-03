Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Stock Holdings Boosted by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $3,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 39.4% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 354 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 36.8% in the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 379 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.6% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $153.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.66. The company has a market capitalization of $46.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.99. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.53 and a 52 week high of $154.30.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.15. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

Several analysts have recently commented on A shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.98.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total transaction of $138,420.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,341,512.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 1,968 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.10, for a total value of $285,556.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,388 shares in the company, valued at $12,099,598.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,300 shares of company stock worth $5,103,852.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.