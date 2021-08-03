Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al cut its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 69.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,277 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,679,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,669,000 after acquiring an additional 194,900 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,537,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,295,000 after acquiring an additional 336,090 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,543,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,352,000 after acquiring an additional 20,079 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 468.2% during the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,841,000 after acquiring an additional 891,047 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $42,556,000.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of AGIO opened at $48.19 on Tuesday. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.47 and a 12-month high of $62.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.89.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.05). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 161.11% and a negative return on equity of 30.24%. As a group, research analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AGIO shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.08.

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, insider Christopher Bowden sold 7,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total transaction of $430,083.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,361,781.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Carman Alenson sold 1,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.61, for a total transaction of $109,480.97. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,480.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,696 shares of company stock valued at $945,986 in the last three months. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.