Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Sets New 52-Week High at $81.20

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$81.20 and last traded at C$80.24, with a volume of 247576 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.07.

AEM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$83.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$121.50 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Eight Capital cut their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$140.00 to C$125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$101.15.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$80.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.78, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.58%.

In other news, Senior Officer David Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.00, for a total value of C$890,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,270,038. Also, Director Sean Riley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.45, for a total value of C$89,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$701,198.55. Insiders have sold 21,500 shares of company stock worth $1,861,975 in the last three months.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile (TSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

