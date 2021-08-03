Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,254,000 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the June 30th total of 11,990,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 196,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 77.5 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Air Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. National Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Air Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Air Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Air Canada from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.56.

Get Air Canada alerts:

OTCMKTS:ACDVF opened at $19.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.34. Air Canada has a 1-year low of $10.88 and a 1-year high of $24.82.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($2.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $575.68 million for the quarter. Air Canada had a negative net margin of 137.54% and a negative return on equity of 302.56%.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.