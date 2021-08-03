Akash Network Price Tops $2.44 on Top Exchanges (AKT)

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 3rd. Akash Network has a market cap of $175.80 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Akash Network has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Akash Network coin can now be bought for approximately $2.44 or 0.00006367 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Akash Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00045587 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.88 or 0.00101577 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.13 or 0.00141433 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,304.93 or 1.00080560 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.02 or 0.00846566 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Akash Network Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 150,404,015 coins and its circulating supply is 72,137,575 coins. Akash Network’s official website is akash.network . The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Akash Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akash Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akash Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Akash Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Akash Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akash Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.