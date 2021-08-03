Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aker Solutions ASA in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

OTCMKTS AKRTF remained flat at $$1.75 on Thursday. 80 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,083. Aker Solutions ASA has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $1.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.83.

Aker Solutions ASA provides products, systems, and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers field planning, feasibility, and concept studies; floater designs; digital solutions; and deep-water risers. The company also provides engineering, project management, and procurement services, such as design of offshore oil and gas production facilities, and onshore receiving and processing facilities; jacket designs; subsea production systems; subsea trees; and control systems.

