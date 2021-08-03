Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Downgraded by TheStreet to C

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AGI. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.25 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.93.

Shares of AGI opened at $8.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.22. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.43, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.04. Alamos Gold has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $11.22.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Alamos Gold had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 7.23%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGI. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,226,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,515,000 after purchasing an additional 106,099 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 16.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 950,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 134,396 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,209,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 78,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 15,535 shares in the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

