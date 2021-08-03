Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Chairman Sells $286,260.00 in Stock

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total transaction of $286,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
NYSE:ALK traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,833,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,360. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.03. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.95 and a 12-month high of $74.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.76.
Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.14. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 15.52% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.54) EPS. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was up 262.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALK. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,154,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $356,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,436 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 633.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,452,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,099 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter worth $83,096,000. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter worth $71,494,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter worth $55,178,000. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.
About Alaska Air Group
Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.
