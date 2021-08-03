Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Chairman Sells $286,260.00 in Stock

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total transaction of $286,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE:ALK traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,833,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,360. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.03. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.95 and a 12-month high of $74.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.76.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.14. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 15.52% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.54) EPS. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was up 262.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

ALK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alaska Air Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALK. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,154,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $356,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,436 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 633.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,452,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,099 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter worth $83,096,000. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter worth $71,494,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter worth $55,178,000. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

