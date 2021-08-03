Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Short Interest Up 25.0% in July

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the June 30th total of 2,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALB. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Albemarle from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Albemarle from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Albemarle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.80.

In other news, insider Eric Norris sold 3,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total value of $488,714.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,340.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.85, for a total transaction of $224,919.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,382.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,496 shares of company stock valued at $3,174,440 in the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,484,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 5,213.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 112,166 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,546,000 after acquiring an additional 110,055 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 361,971 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,398,000 after acquiring an additional 177,328 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Albemarle by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Albemarle by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,822 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,625,000 after purchasing an additional 95,316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

ALB stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $206.79. The stock had a trading volume of 6,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,627. The company has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a PE ratio of 61.76, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $175.17. Albemarle has a fifty-two week low of $79.06 and a fifty-two week high of $211.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.30. Albemarle had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $829.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 37.86%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

