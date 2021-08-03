Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Price Target Increased to $33.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.53% from the company’s previous close.

ALEC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Alector in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alector from $33.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Alector in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, lifted their price target on Alector from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

NASDAQ:ALEC traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $24.90. 12,097 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,515,088. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 1.05. Alector has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $43.32.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 million. Alector had a negative return on equity of 69.73% and a negative net margin of 1,122.03%. Equities analysts anticipate that Alector will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alector news, VP Calvin Yu sold 1,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total transaction of $32,767.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 126,686 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,210.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Paul sold 14,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $271,646.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 287,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,222,687.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 244,368 shares of company stock valued at $7,207,984 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALEC. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alector by 58.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,258,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,285 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in Alector in the first quarter worth approximately $20,862,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Alector by 819.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 948,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,102,000 after buying an additional 845,333 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new position in Alector in the first quarter worth approximately $12,136,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Alector by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,706,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,950,000 after buying an additional 567,632 shares in the last quarter. 57.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

