Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $22.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.83% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and manages retail, industrial and office space primarily in Hawai`i and on the U.S. Mainland. The company also owns grocery/drug-anchored retail centers. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. is based in HONOLULU, United States. “

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday.

Shares of Alexander & Baldwin stock traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $19.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,161. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Alexander & Baldwin has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $20.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.35 and a beta of 1.39.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 8.32%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alexander & Baldwin will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 0.5% during the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 7.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 9.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 0.7% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 105,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

Featured Story: Call Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alexander & Baldwin (ALEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.