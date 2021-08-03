Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $14.88 EPS

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $14.88, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $14.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $2.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $197.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,041,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,894,936. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $211.79. The company has a market capitalization of $534.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.79. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $179.67 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alibaba Group stock. Camden National Bank raised its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 56.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $6,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $288.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. CLSA decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $307.90.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.