Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Shares Sold by Marathon Asset Management LLP

Marathon Asset Management LLP lowered its stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 32.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 19,486 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $27,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Alleghany by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 53 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Alleghany by 185.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 57 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alleghany by 186.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Alleghany in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new stake in Alleghany in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Y stock traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $660.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,437. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $679.45. Alleghany Co. has a 52-week low of $486.49 and a 52-week high of $737.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $9.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $5.55. Alleghany had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.99 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alleghany Co. will post 51.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Alleghany from $825.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

In other Alleghany news, SVP Christopher Kent Dalrymple sold 2,000 shares of Alleghany stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.71, for a total value of $1,427,420.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,889. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

