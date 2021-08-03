Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $1.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic and kidney disorders primarily in the United States. The companys product candidate includes ALLN-177 and ALLN-346 which are in clinical stages. Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. “

Shares of NASDAQ ALNA opened at $0.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a current ratio of 5.71. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $2.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.14.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allena Pharmaceuticals will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Louis Md Brenner sold 25,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total value of $27,988.65. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 203,322 shares in the company, valued at $225,687.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $28,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $54,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 28,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $316,000. 35.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

