ALLETE (ALE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.10). ALLETE had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $339.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect ALLETE to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE ALE opened at $70.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. ALLETE has a 52 week low of $49.91 and a 52 week high of $72.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. ALLETE’s payout ratio is currently 75.22%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALE. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of ALLETE in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on ALLETE from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ALLETE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

