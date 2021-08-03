Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Receives Market Perform Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) in a research note released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an in-line rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut Alliance Data Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup cut Alliance Data Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Stephens increased their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alliance Data Systems currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $169.69.

Alliance Data Systems stock opened at $93.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.57. Alliance Data Systems has a 52-week low of $39.77 and a 52-week high of $128.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $5.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $2.25. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 55.02% and a net margin of 16.56%. Sell-side analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems will post 15.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.27%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

