AllianceBlock Market Capitalization Tops $145.09 Million (ALBT)

AllianceBlock (CURRENCY:ALBT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One AllianceBlock coin can now be bought for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001638 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, AllianceBlock has traded 99.7% higher against the dollar. AllianceBlock has a total market cap of $145.09 million and $9.61 million worth of AllianceBlock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00060752 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00014777 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $309.40 or 0.00811265 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.18 or 0.00094873 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00042397 BTC.

About AllianceBlock

AllianceBlock (ALBT) is a coin. AllianceBlock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,196,583 coins. AllianceBlock’s official Twitter account is @allianceblock and its Facebook page is accessible here . AllianceBlock’s official website is allianceblock.io . The official message board for AllianceBlock is medium.com/@allianceblock

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on September 8th, 2020 in Utrecht, Netherlands, AllianceBlock tokens are the backbone of the AllianceBlock Ecosystem. The AllianceBlock Protocol is a decentralized, blockchain-agnostic layer 2 that aims to bridge traditional and decentralized finance and automate the process of converting any digital or crypto asset into a bankable product. The ALBT token serves as a multi-purpose tool to be utilized as the primary medium of exchange, means of reward for ecosystem participants, and network fee payment mechanism. In addition the ALBT token will act as the currency reserve of the ecosystem reserve pool and as a governance token for voting and power delegation. Token utility and scarcity is further achieved via a number of deflationary features including node staking, liquidity pooling, quarterly revenue-based token burns, and quarterly activity-based token burns. “

