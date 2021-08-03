Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €225.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €225.00 ($264.71) price objective on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €222.00 ($261.18) target price on Allianz in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €230.00 ($270.59) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €240.00 ($282.35) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research note on Monday. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €250.00 ($294.12) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allianz presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €228.25 ($268.53).

ALV stock opened at €193.70 ($227.88) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €213.66. Allianz has a 1 year low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a 1 year high of €206.80 ($243.29).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

