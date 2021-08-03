Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Price Target Increased to C$48.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) had its price target raised by Desjardins from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$44.50 to C$49.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$44.50 to C$48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.43.

Shares of OTCMKTS:APYRF opened at $36.64 on Monday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $38.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.80.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

