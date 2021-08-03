Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Price Target Cut to $51.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ALSN. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut Allison Transmission from a buy rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Allison Transmission from a buy rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Allison Transmission from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Shares of Allison Transmission stock opened at $39.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.55. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. Allison Transmission has a 52 week low of $31.69 and a 52 week high of $46.40.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 16.25%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.01%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission during the first quarter worth about $106,000. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

