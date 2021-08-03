Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Acquires 336 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 0.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $24,580,000. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 15,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$86.31 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 77,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,728,114. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.06 and a fifty-two week high of $86.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.23.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.012 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd.

