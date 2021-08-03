Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $9,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,909,000 after purchasing an additional 41,023 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $123.49. 46,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,272. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $89.02 and a one year high of $128.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.62.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.