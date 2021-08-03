Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Raymond James Trust N.A.’s 8th Largest Position

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,207 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.3% of Raymond James Trust N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $40,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Alphabet by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,434,896,000 after acquiring an additional 804,739 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,308,000 after acquiring an additional 597,326 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 353.4% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 626,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,779,000 after purchasing an additional 488,608 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Alphabet by 168.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 402,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $831,604,000 after purchasing an additional 252,373 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 57,108.2% in the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 249,563 shares during the period. 31.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $36,327,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,361.59, for a total transaction of $7,084,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,304,150.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 442,012 shares of company stock valued at $248,704,583 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,750.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,045.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $4.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,715.02. The stock had a trading volume of 47,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,294. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,559.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,406.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2,800.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 98.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

