Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Northstar Advisory Group LLC

Northstar Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 141.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 246 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 31.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 18 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,709.69, for a total transaction of $48,774.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,422.00, for a total value of $3,354,470.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,080 shares in the company, valued at $41,367,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 442,012 shares of company stock valued at $248,704,583. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $7.68 on Tuesday, reaching $2,712.11. The company had a trading volume of 37,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,294. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,406.55 and a 1 year high of $2,800.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,559.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 98.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 target price for the company. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,045.10.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

