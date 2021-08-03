Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,203 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 0.7% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $29,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Alphabet by 2.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,329,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,117,461,000 after acquiring an additional 145,732 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,939,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,160,892,000 after acquiring an additional 79,686 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Alphabet by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,234,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,670,993,000 after acquiring an additional 10,002 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 0.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,837,478 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,789,835,000 after acquiring an additional 10,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 9.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,731,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,572,243,000 after acquiring an additional 145,388 shares in the last quarter. 34.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,821.21.

Shares of GOOGL traded down $9.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2,687.65. 9,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,416,818. The company has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,402.15 and a twelve month high of $2,765.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,485.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 98.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.