Altus Midstream (ALTM) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Altus Midstream to post earnings of $1.45 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $2.12. Altus Midstream had a net margin of 15.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $34.15 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Altus Midstream to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Altus Midstream alerts:

Shares of ALTM stock opened at $63.31 on Tuesday. Altus Midstream has a 1 year low of $9.44 and a 1 year high of $72.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.89 and a beta of 3.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Altus Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 284.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altus Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Altus Midstream Company Profile

Altus Midstream Company owns gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets in the Permian Basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its assets included approximately 182 miles of in-service natural gas gathering, 46 miles of residue gas, and 38 miles of natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines; three cryogenic processing trains; and an NGL truck loading terminal with six lease automatic custody transfer units and eight NGL bullet tanks.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.