Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Receives Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AMADY. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Amadeus IT Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amadeus IT Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Amadeus IT Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Erste Group lowered Amadeus IT Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS:AMADY opened at $67.24 on Monday. Amadeus IT Group has a 52-week low of $46.69 and a 52-week high of $79.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.
Amadeus IT Group Company Profile
Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.
