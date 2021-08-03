Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Receives Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AMADY. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Amadeus IT Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amadeus IT Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Amadeus IT Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Erste Group lowered Amadeus IT Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMADY opened at $67.24 on Monday. Amadeus IT Group has a 52-week low of $46.69 and a 52-week high of $79.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Amadeus IT Group had a negative return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 21.66%. Equities research analysts forecast that Amadeus IT Group will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Amadeus IT Group Company Profile

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

