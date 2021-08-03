Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AMADY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Amadeus IT Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. HSBC upgraded shares of Amadeus IT Group from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Erste Group lowered shares of Amadeus IT Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amadeus IT Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Get Amadeus IT Group alerts:

Shares of Amadeus IT Group stock opened at $67.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.81. Amadeus IT Group has a 1 year low of $46.69 and a 1 year high of $79.81.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Amadeus IT Group had a negative net margin of 21.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.86%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amadeus IT Group will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amadeus IT Group Company Profile

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Amadeus IT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amadeus IT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.