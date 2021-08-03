Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AMADY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Amadeus IT Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. HSBC upgraded shares of Amadeus IT Group from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Erste Group lowered shares of Amadeus IT Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amadeus IT Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.00.
Shares of Amadeus IT Group stock opened at $67.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.81. Amadeus IT Group has a 1 year low of $46.69 and a 1 year high of $79.81.
Amadeus IT Group Company Profile
Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.
Recommended Story: LIBOR
Receive News & Ratings for Amadeus IT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amadeus IT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.