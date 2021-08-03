Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Increased by Northstar Advisory Group LLC

Northstar Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 408.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,174 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.5% of Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. MRJ Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 100.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,143.89.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,160,471.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 17,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,260.87, for a total transaction of $56,259,790.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,376,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,533,163,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,060 shares of company stock worth $68,733,589. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMZN traded up $6.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3,338.43. The stock had a trading volume of 105,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,926,079. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.07, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,871.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,461.38.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.15 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

