Amedisys (AMED) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.64 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ AMED opened at $258.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.23. Amedisys has a 52-week low of $216.20 and a 52-week high of $325.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 42.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.57.

In related news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.60, for a total value of $255,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.59, for a total transaction of $324,487.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,099,030.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMED has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amedisys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.60.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

