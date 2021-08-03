Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 5.51%.

Shares of Ameresco stock traded down $5.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.61. 13,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,466. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 52.31, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.67. Ameresco has a 12 month low of $27.71 and a 12 month high of $70.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMRC shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America lowered Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet lowered Ameresco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ameresco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.73.

In other news, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $104,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,037,152. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Douglas I. Foy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $253,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,626.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,877 shares of company stock worth $2,592,372. 41.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

