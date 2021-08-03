American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Water Works had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $999.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of AWK traded up $2.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $174.92. The stock had a trading volume of 25,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,324. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.24. American Water Works has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $172.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $160.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.603 dividend. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

In related news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $102,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on AWK. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.00.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

